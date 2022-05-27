Memorial Day gaming laptop deals 2022: the best offers available right now

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals are upon us. Many retailers have launched their official sales well ahead of the day itself, and we're seeing discounts on everything from budget machines to the bleeding edge portable powerhouses.

We've waded through the sea of offers in this weekend's Memorial Day gaming laptop deals to bring you the very best of what's currently available online right now. Whether you're after a wallet-friendly rig for casual gaming, or something more hardcore, we've scoured the shelves to find the biggest offers across all budgets and preferences. If you're someone who wants one of the best gaming laptops available for less, we've got you covered there, too.

With more online storefronts getting in on the action, there's certainly variety here, and it doesn't have to cost you all too much either. We've even found options that begin under the $600 mark, such as the MSI GF63 Thin for only $594 (was $699) (opens in new tab). Even the cheapest rigs in our roundup should have enough power to get you gaming in Full HD for a modest price.

We're rounding up all the latest sales just below, and our top picks from this year's crop of Memorial Day gaming laptop deals further down the page. If you're after something a little less flashy, though, we'd recommend checking out our guide to the Memorial Day laptop deals live right now.

Today's best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Memorial day gaming laptop deals under $1,000

MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $699 $594 at Walmart

Save $105 - This is a price point that we hardly ever see at the entry-level of gaming laptop hardware. Inside this machine is the GTX 1650 with the still respectable Intel Core i5 10th gen; more than enough for light gaming on a budget. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $721 $664.62 at Newegg

Save $56 - The slight saving here takes the already fairly aggressively priced IdeaPad 3 into even cheaper territory in this weekend's Memorial Day gaming laptop deals. This model features not only an IPS screen, but also double the storage space that is typically available in the sub-$750 range. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.6-inch Full HD 120Hz IPS screen.



Acer Nitro 5 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $780 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Acer Nitro 5 was already cheap, but this $100 discount brings that price down even further. Perhaps the greatest strength of this gaming laptop is the 11th gen i5, where similarly priced units normally run an older 10th gen instead. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



Dell G15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,019 $685.99 at Dell

Save $333 - This is a fantastic offer coming in at well under $700. You've got the Ryzen 5 5600H CPU as well as the powerful RTX 3050 for Full HD gaming with few compromises. There is little more you could want in this price range in all honesty. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



Dell G15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,069 $699.99 at Dell

Save $369 - While we've seen Dell G15 gaming laptops selling for this price before, this is a competent entry-level machine for light gaming, bettered by the company's sterling build quality at under the $700 mark. Features: Intel Core i5-11260H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.



Asus TUF Gaming 17 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $999 $749.99 at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $249 - This is an excellent price for a larger gaming laptop running the surprisingly capable RTX 3050 Ti with ray tracing support. As far as bigger-budget gaming laptops go, you cannot really ask for much more at the $750 mark. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,100 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - We've seen the MSI GF65 at this price before, however, at under the $800 mark, your money gets you a powerful, and capable machine rocking entry-level Ampere GPU tech at a rate rarely seen. The only real price-saving measure here is on the 10th gen i5, though, the chipset is unlikely to slow anything down when gaming. Features: Intel Core i5-10500H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



Gigabyte G5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $999 $872.99 at Best Buy

Save $126 - The biggest strength of this Gigabyte G5 for the asking price is the IPS-panel type for better colors and the bump up to 16GB, double that of what is typically available in the sub-$900 mark. The RTX 3050 is more than capable of providing playable frame rates in full HD to take advantage, too. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.



MSI Sword RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - What makes the MSI Sword a particularly strong buy is the inclusion of an 11th gen i7 instead of an i5 which is much more common in this price range. While on the pricier side for an RTX 3050 laptop, the added horsepower of this CPU should ensure fast performance in Full HD. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



Gigabyte A5 K1 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,250 $999.99 at Newegg

Save $250 - Coming in at just under $1,000, the Gigabyte A5 K1 is one of the more powerful RTX 3060 gaming laptops on the market right now, especially when factoring in the 240Hz refresh rate. This is an inclusion scarcely seen in this price range. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 240Hz screen.



Gigabyte G5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,300 $999.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - This spec of Gigabyte features double the RAM that is typically available for a similarly priced RTX 3060 as well as an 11th gen i5 to keep up with the latest titles in 1080p. What's more, there's an IPS screen for far better color reproduction than VA (which are more common under $1,000). Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen.



Memorial day gaming laptop deals under $2,000

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,500 $1,099.99 at Lenovo

Save $400 - Factoring in the discount, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is a stellar buy for anyone after high-performance 1080p gaming. This configuration is made better by the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU for snappy overall gameplay. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15-inch Full HD screen.



MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,500 $1,275.99 at Amazon

Save $223 - While not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen on the MSI Pulse GL66, the current selling rate just so happens to make it one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops we have come across in some time. This model doesn't compromise on the hardware to keep the price competitive either, as the specs can attest. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,850 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 features an 11th gen i9 CPU which is decidedly rare for gaming laptops at this price point. What's more, there's the addition of the 16:10 aspect ratio for QHD in-game resolutions, barely seen at the $1,450 mark. Features: Intel Core i9-11900H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz WQHD screen.



MSI GP66 RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,700 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - While the saving isn't too extensive, the MSI GP66 is still selling for a competitive rate given what this model offers inside. This includes a 240Hz refresh rate, which is by no means a common feature in the mid-range gaming laptop market. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB, 240Hz 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

MSI Crosshair 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,900 $1,599 at Newegg

Save $300 with rebate card - This is a spectacular price for an RTX 3070 gaming laptop running the latest 12th gen i7 CPU. What's more, this model is adorned in Rainbox Six Extraction colors, coming bundled in with the game, a mouse, pad, and MSI gaming headset, too. Non-rebate sales price: $1,699. Features: Intel Core i7 12700H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz screen.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 RX 6800S gaming laptop | $1,900 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Though this is only a small discount, this gaming laptop deal is significant because the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 of this spec has only been on the market for a few months. Running the brand Ryzen 9 6000-series chip, and with DDR5 memory at the heart, this is a machine that is futureproofed for many years to come. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, RX 6800S, 16GB RAM, 1TB Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD, 14-inch 120Hz WQXGA screen.



What to look out for in Memorial Day gaming laptop deals Memorial Day gaming laptop deals are offering some solid savings across the price and spec range right now. However, we'd recommend paying close attention to any RTX 3060 machines that are just nudging that $1,000 barrier. We're starting to see more and more of these mid-range configurations dropping below the four figure mark these days, so a major sales event like this should kick a few even further down the price range. The models we'd be checking for the highest quality Memorial Day gaming laptop deals are the Asus TUF Dash F15, Alienware M15 R5 / R6, and the Acer Nitro 5. These are all machines built with budgets in mind, which means you can easily score the best component-price balance here.

When will Memorial Day gaming laptop deals end? We generally see Memorial Day sales closing out at midnight on Monday May 30, however some retailers will keep a few offers live until as late as the Wednesday after. That means this weekend is your best chance at securing the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals around, before the crowds descend on Monday.

We're also rounding up the best cheap gaming laptop deals and the best cheap gaming PC deals for even more savings. Or, check out our guides to the best Memorial Day TV deals and the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals for more offers. What's more, we're expecting big things from the Prime Day gaming laptop deals in July, too.