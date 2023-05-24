The Minecraft movie looks to be building out its cast, with Matt Berry now in talks to join Jason Momoa in the upcoming adaptation. Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess is on board to direct the live-action Warner Bros. flick.

According to Deadline, plot details and character names are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know the film will be based on the Mojang sandbox video game of the same name, which just so happens to be the best-selling game of all time. Sometimes described as "online Lego", it sees players explore various landscapes and use 3D blocks to make things, construct shelters, and even battle mobs depending on which mode they've selected. In survival mode, players are tasked with hunting for resources, while making sure to maintain their health. Elsewhere, creative mode gives players unlimited resources and access to flight.

The new movie has yet to start filming, and is expected to reach US cinemas on April 4, 2025. Producers include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick. Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, and Jonathan Spaihts are executive producing.

Berry is best known for playing vampire Laszlo Cravensworth in FX's hit vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. His previous credits include The IT Crowd, Toast of London, Disenchantment, and Great Expectations.

Video game adaptations appear to be all the rage at the moment, following the success of recent titles like The Last of Us. Over the next few years, we'll see the release of Gran Turismo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Borderlands, Bioshock, and more. Check out our list of all the upcoming video game movies to see what else is in store.