Five Nights at Freddy's trailer teases a hellish night shift

The first Five Nights at Freddy's trailer is here – and it's a seriously creepy look at a terrifying night shift.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see a training video from Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria intended for the new security guard. We see those distinctive animal animatronics, too, then Josh Hutcherson exploring the restaurant with a flashlight.

Things quickly take a turn for the nightmarish when Hutcherson ends up strapped into a chair with some sharp blades headed his way, children start acting strange, and a child tries to take shelter in the ball pit. Those glowing red eyes find her anyway…

The film hails from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, and is an adaptation of the hit video game of the same name. The cast also includes Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Jess Weiss, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kevin Foster, and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Grant Feely. Emma Tammi directs.

New posters for the film have also been unveiled, and they have a very threatening aura, showcasing the animatronics in all their neon-lit, ominous glory. Check them out below.

The video game is a jump scare masterclass that involves keeping an eye on security cameras and operating lights and doors to keep the animatronics at bay (and survive those five nights at Freddy's). The movie looks to be a very faithful adaptation, so we can expect a heart-stopping Halloween classic when it arrives.

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously this October 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies to scare yourself silly.