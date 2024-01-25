Masters of the Air release schedule: when do new episodes come out?

Masters of the Air is already being called one of the best shows of 2024 and we're here to make sure you don't miss a single episode.

Based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, the series follows a unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. The cast includes Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Rafferty Law.

If you're wondering when the episodes are set to air, no worries – we've broken down its release date and streaming times in the US and the UK.

When is Masters of the Air releasing in the US and UK?

The Masters of the Air release date is January 26. It'll air on Apple TV Plus with a double episode premiere. New episodes are set to drop every Friday. No exact release time has been given, though Apple TV Plus tends to release new shows at 12:00 AM EST in the US, which is 5:00 AM GMT in the UK.

How many episodes of Masters of the Air are there?

Masters of the Air will consist of 9 episodes.

Episode 1 : January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Episode 2 : January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Episode 3 : February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Episode 4: February 9, 2024

Episode 5 : February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024 Episode 6 : February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 Episode 7 : March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Episode 8 : March 8, 2024

March 8, 2024 Episode 9: March 15, 2024

New episodes of Masters of the Air air weekly on Fridays on Apple TV Plus. No exact time has been given yet.

Where can I watch Masters of the Air?

Masters of the Air will air exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the US and UK.

