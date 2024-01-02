Massive Skyrim Cyrodiil mod claims to have more voiced lines than the base game itself, and 116 fully implemented quests

This Skyrim Cyrodiil mod is going big with hundreds of quests and seemingly more voiced lines than even the mighty Skyrim itself.

Twelve years after it first launched, Skyrim is still going strong, thanks in no small part to its dedicated modding community. The epic RPG has seen all manner of fan-made creations, from the spectacular, such as one that brings Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system to Tamriel, to the downright strange, including one that transforms every one of the game's dragons into the state of Ohio. Then there's Beyond Skyrim, which aims to make the region of Cyrodiil, which will be familiar to Oblivion fans, explorable in Skyrim - and it's shaping up to be one of the most ambitious mods of all.

According to a new video update, Beyond Skyrim now has more lines of dialogue than the base version of Skyrim. The team explain that, currently, they are using AI voices as a placeholder and will record all of the lines once most of Cyrodiil is complete to "achieve consistency". Given that Bethesda says Skyrim launched with over 60,000 lines of dialogue, they've got a monumental task on their hands.

There will also be no shortage of things to do in this unexplored region, as according to the video, Beyond Skyrim already has 116 quests that players can undertake, including one Daedric mission. In addition, 44 settlements have been fully implemented so far.

Beyond Skyrim has been in development since 2012, though there's no word yet on when it will launch. If you're keen to see how the mod is shaping up, Bruma, Cyrodiil's northmost city, is available to sample right now via NexusMods.

With Bethesda currently very much focused on Starfield, having promised updates for its space-based RPG "roughly every six weeks" going forward, it could also still be quite some time before the studio's next fantasy RPG offering, The Elder Scrolls 6 sees the light of day.

Looking for something to play in the meantime? You'll find plenty of epic role-playing adventures in our guide to games like Skyrim.