The entire state of Ohio takes on the Dovahkiin in this bizarre Skyrim mod

The Dovahkiin and the entire state of Ohio duke it out in this strange Skyrim mod.

"With God, all things are possible" is the motto of Ohio, and it turns out the same can also be said when it comes to modders and Skyrim. There have been some weird alterations to Bethesda's gargantuan RPG over the years, but this is certainly one of the oddest we've seen. The mod, by Trainwiz, replaces each and every one of the dragons in Skyrim with the state of Ohio. Yes, you read that right.

The user shared their creation in a short video on Twitter, and the results, as you can see below, are pretty hilarious. The footage shows the town of Helgen being attacked, but rather than Alduin swooping down, it's a slab of land in the shape of Ohio. The Midwest state spews fire at the town's bewildered citizens before taking to the sky and flying off, no doubt to scare and baffle other unsuspecting NPCs.

I have replaced all the dragons in Skyrim with the state of Ohio. pic.twitter.com/zd1rXTLMOGAugust 1, 2022 See more

One Twitter user commented, "This one wonders what states would replace Paarthurnax and Odahviing?" but it's clear there's only one state for this Skyrim fan. "It's all Ohio," Trainwiz replied. If you'd like to try out this quirky mod for yourself, you can download it now via Nexusmods (opens in new tab). It's also compatible with Skyrim VR for a more up close and personal encounter of the bizarre kind.

Last month saw the release of the ambitious multiplayer mod Skyrim Together Reborn, letting you journey around Tamriel with pals. The game may be getting on in years, but it still has plenty of fans, including Stray creator BlueTwelve Studio. While exploring Stray's cyberpunk streets, players have discovered references to Skyrim in the robot's dialogue.

Check out the best Skyrim mods for more ways to transform Bethesda's epic open-world RPG.