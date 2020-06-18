Massive Razer sale for Father's Day saves you up to $110 on keyboards, headsets, mice, and more

With Father's Day looming, Razer's back at it with a Razer sale on some of their most popular accessories. That includes their top headsets, keyboards, mice, and mouse mats. If you want to upgrade your setup, now's the time.

You'll want to move fast, though - the Razer sale isn't due to last long. Although some peripherals are on offer until June 30, cheap bundles including keyboards and mice end on June 26. Meanwhile, discounts on the Star Wars Stormtrooper gear ends June 22. If you want to get any of the above as a gift for Father's Day (or for yourself), you'll need to get a shift on as a result.

What's available in this Razer sale, then? Highlights include the ever-popular DeathAdder Essential mouse for $29.99 in Amazon (40% less than normal), and the Huntsman keyboard at just $89.99 instead of $150. And if you want a mouse and keyboard together? The Razer BlackWidow (with clicky, tactile Green mechanical switches) with the Razer Viper mouse have dropped by 30% to $139.99.

We've got the full list of deals below.

Razer sale highlights

Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse | $50 $29.99 on Amazon

If you're new to PC gaming and want an affordable entry-point, the DeathAdder Essential is a great start. Its much more sensitive than most standard 'office' mice, and it's also got a great shape that's comfortable for long periods of time.View Deal

Razer Huntsman keyboard | $150 $89.99 on Amazon

This is another excellent starting point if you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade from a 'normal' keyboard. As a deck with optical switches, it's much faster and has a satisfying 'click' that standard keyboards lack.View Deal

Razer Kraken X headset | $60 $49.99 on Amazon

The Kraken X is a more affordable update to an already excellent headset, and that's great news - it makes that Razer quality available to more people. What's more, the Kraken X has 7.1 surround sound if you're using it on PC.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse + Gigantus V2 mousemat | $200 $129.99 on Amazon

The Basilisk Ultimate mouse is easily one of Razer's best; besides being wireless, it's exceptionally responsive and offers a very respectable suite of features. The Gigantus mousemat will help it be even more accurate, too, so this offer is well worth considering.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow keyboard + Razer Viper mouse | $200 $139.99 on Amazon

The new version of BlackWidow listed here is Razer's budget entry, but it's still an excellent piece of kit. The Green mechanical switches result in a satisfyingly 'clicky' sound, while the Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse with a flair for first-person shooters due to its speed.View Deal

Razer Huntsman TE keyboard + Razer Viper mouse | $210 $149.99 on Amazon

The Huntsman and Viper are both excellent companions to your gaming PC, so being able to pick up both for 29% less is a steal. Because the Huntsman is tenkeyless, it'll fit onto almost any desk. What's more, the Viper is ambidextrous and superb for first-person shooters.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard + Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $350 $249.99 on Amazon

If you want the ultimate Razer deal for your gaming PC, you couldn't do much better than this. Amazon's offer gets you the fantastic - and very premium - Huntsman Elite keyboard along with the wireless version of the Razer Viper. You get a charging dock to go with the latter, too. Great value.View Deal

Full Razer sale

Want to see everything that's on offer? We've made an exhaustive list of the top deals right here, complete with that sale's end-date. Move fast if you want a bargain!

Razer sale: June 16 - June 30

Razer sale: June 19 - June 22

Razer sale: June 16 - June 26

More Razer deals Interested in all things Razer? Then you should definitely check out our guides to Razer headsets, Razer laptops, the best Razer mouse you can get, the top picks for a Razer controller, and the best Razer streaming gear going.

Because you're getting strong contenders for best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse with this Razer sale, it's definitely worthy of some attention. Again, make sure you pick up anything you want before the deals end on June 17.

Want more Razer goodies? Don't forget about the best Razer mouse and Razer headsets.