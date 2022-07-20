Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC will have "higher-quality" ray tracing than the PS5 version

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC will have a new mode that offers higher-quality ray tracing than the PS5 version of the game.

Over on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), Insomniac technology director Mike Fitzgerald breaks down Marvel's Spider-Man's PC exclusive features and PC system requirements. Most interestingly, Fitzgerald reveals that the PC port will let you switch over to a new mode with better ray tracing, provided your rig can handle it. "Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York," says Fitzgerald.

Insomniac says its goal was to make Marvel's Spider-Man on PC "a visual stunner," so it makes sense that they'd take full advantage of this gen's high-end GPUs. Likewise, the PC port will support the RTX-exclusive Nvidia DLSS and DLAA features, as well as ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups.

The PC port's many rendering systems "are more customizable than they have been in the past." These options will include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, as well as support for windowed, full screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

However you like to configure your graphics and performance, Marvel's Spider-Man on PC will let you play with your PS5 DualSense controller (if you've been lucky enough to buy a PS5, of course), as well as mouse-and-keyboard. Furthermore, Steam Input support means you'll have a full range of remapping options available to fine-tune the controls to your exact preference.

Finally the Marvel's Spider-Man PC port's PC specs have been revealed. Here's the minimum you'll need to run the game and the recommended for the best experience:

(Image credit: Insomniac)

Marvel's Spider-Man launches on PC August 12. If you pre-order it ahead of then, you'll get an early unlock for three Spider-Man suits, the Spider-Drone combat gadget, and five extra skill points.

