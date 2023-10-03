Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has adjustable swing assist as well as fall damage, so you can really put Peter and Miles through their paces

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have adjustable swing assist, allowing players to choose how much help they receive whilst swinging.

As revealed by Insomaniac's community and marketing director, James Stevenson (via MP1st ), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a "swing assist slider" so that players can receive less help when swinging through New York City. According to the developer, this feature isn't an accessibility option since the game is automatically set to the highest level - instead, it actually makes the game more difficult for players who want a challenge.

"There are 10 levels of Swing Assistance on that slider," Stevenson said in a reply to a since-deleted tweet, "The game starts at the default (from the previous games!) Level 10. So it’s a feature we let players turn down to get less assistance if they want." This, along with the news that the Spidey sequel will have fall damage , proves that Insomniac is eager for players to put both Peter Parker and Miles Morales through their paces this time around.

If you are curious about the upcoming game's accessibility options, it's previously been revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you slow down combat for better accessibility . On the other hand, there will also be other ways to make things more challenging for players as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has custom difficulty settings to fine-tune combat and stealth separately .

We're now just a few weeks away from playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ourselves. Less than two weeks ago the game had officially gone gold meaning it should be all good to launch on its previously-announced October 20, 2023 release date - exclusively on PS5 . Now that we're getting closer to the sequel's release, it's a good idea to be wary of spoilers, as just last week Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trophies leaked online .

Insomniac has shared lots of interesting insights ahead of release. For example, we now know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's side quests are well worth a go as there are "some really cool surprises" in the game's side content . As well as this, the developer has revealed that there won't be any in-game rewards for importing completed save files from Marvel's Spider-Man or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.