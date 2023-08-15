Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you slow down combat for better accessibility

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let players slow down combat for better control over fights.

The PlayStation website has been updated with brand new details for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, where a new slate of accessibility options is revealed. Perhaps most crucially, the website reveals the gameplay can be slowed down to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the normal speed, and then switched back to full speed whenever the player wants.

Elsewhere, players will be able to enable a screen reader option to read aloud all on-screen text in menus. On that same topic, there are both on-screen captions and audio descriptions available to be toggled on for cinematic cutscenes, so players will more easily be able to follow the action in cutscenes.

The PlayStation website mentions developer Insomniac specifically wants to build upon the accessibility options that were offered in Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the remastered version of the original game. This means older features like automatically succeeding quick-time event sequences could be back in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

From the text on the PlayStation website though, there's no guarantee that every single accessibility feature from Insomniac's past titles will be back in the new game. We'd recommend not automatically assuming Spider-Man 2 will boast features like a performance mode, therefore, until we hear an official word on the matter from the developer itself.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally launches later this year on October 20. We already know the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-load date and times around the world, and it gives fans a surprising amount of time to download the sequel ahead of release.

You can check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 heroes and villains guide for a full walkthrough of every confirmed character so far.