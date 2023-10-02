Insomniac says not to expect sweet loot in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for previous game saves

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches in just a few weeks, but if you're taking advantage of the time to complete your 100% playthroughs of the previous games in order to unlock something extra, you might want to take a break. Developer Insomniac has confirmed there won't be any in-game rewards for importing completed save files.

Community director James Stevenson was asked on Twitter if there will be any in-game rewards for having platinum trophies or completed save files from the first Marvel's Spider-Man or Miles Morales. Stevenson responded quite simply: "There are not."

October 1, 2023

Miles Morales didn't offer any in-game rewards for importing a save from the original game, either, but Insomniac seemingly had plans to include something at some point during development. Shortly after launch, players began to report receiving an in-game message: "Thank you for playing Marvel's Spider-Man, you've unlocked a new suit and stickers." But this didn't actually correlate to any unlocks, and in the end the message appeared to be nothing more than a glitch associated with a cut feature.

Insomniac does have a notable history of save import bonuses going back to the PS2 days, when the Ratchet & Clank sequels offered free weapons and shop discounts to players of the previous games. Alas, it seems this sort of bonus is now a relic of the past.

Of course, if you're already wrapping up the collectables in the previous games, you might want to keep going. Insomniac is starting to issue Spider-Man 2 spoiler warnings as early copies of the game go to reviewers and influencers, so distractions from social media might be healthy for the next few weeks.

