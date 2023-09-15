Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans think they've spotted a villain from Tom Holland's MCU movies in the latest trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are convinced they've spotted a villain from one of Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the sequel's latest trailer.

On September 14, PlayStation held a September edition of its State of Play presentation and in it, we got updates on the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , Resident Evil 4 Remake , and of course, Insomniac's upcoming Spider-Man sequel.

The main focus of the Spider-Man portion of the presentation was to introduce more of the game's open world and show off some of the superheroes' new suits and abilities. Amongst all the exciting new features revealed during the showcase, fans have also spotted what they believe is a reoccurring villain in the Spider-Man franchise.

Over on the Spider-Man subreddit, several fans have shared screenshots of a character, as well as the diamond-shaped green symbol that appears in the sky during the trailer, and are theorizing that this could be Mysterio - who featured prominently in one of Tom Holland's MCU movies, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

If you haven't guessed it already, fans are convinced that Mysterio is set to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. "Can't wait to see ol' Bubble Boy again!," one Reddit user has shared, along with screenshots of the character from the PS1-era Spider-Man game, as well as the PS2, PS3, and now PS5 version of the character too.

Another fan has shared a screenshot of a mysterious character that appeared in yesterday's trailer. The person in the frame doesn't exactly look like actor Jake Gyllenhaal, but they are dressed in all purple and are standing in front of some kind of green, glowing tunnel - which sounds exactly like the kind of place you'd find Mysterio.

"If he does show up, it’ll help confirm whether or not the comics are canon," one Reddit user has said, "seeing as Peter and MJ go see Quieten Beck in the velocity comics, and peter doesn’t mention anything about him being Mysterio." If we've learned anything from Spider-Man: Far From Home though, it's probably best for Miles and Peter to keep their distance from the theorized villain, just in case.