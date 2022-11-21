Marvel officially unveils the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever poster

Marvel has unveiled the first official look at Black Panther's new identity after the hero's suit was taken on by a new owner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, the original Black Panther, died in 2020, the fate of the hero remained up in the air. We knew a sequel was coming, but we didn't know who'd be donning the suit.

While the movie's trailer gave us some hints, their identity wasn't confirmed until the sequel was released, and now Marvel has released official promotional material identifying them.

Warning: as you might expect, there are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers ahead.

The mantle is taken over by Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, T'Challa's younger sister. She manages to scientifically recreate the heart-shaped herb that gives the Black Panther their superpowers in her lab, combining it with T'Challa's DNA.

Although Killmonger (Michael Jordan) destroyed the remaining herb in the first Black Panther movie, Shuri manages to extract some from a bracelet that Namor gave to her. She then takes on Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as he and his people attack Wakanda, eventually getting him to yield, and restores peace.

The new character poster released by Marvel shows Shuri in her new version of the Black Panther suit, facing the camera straight on and doing the "Wakanda Forever" salute with her arms crossed in front of her. While we don't know exactly what's in store for Shuri in the future of the MCU (she was last seen in Haiti with Nakia and her son), there was a promise at the end of the movie that "Black Panther will return."

Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ACmjU3Q62m pic.twitter.com/z4AiKkYGJrNovember 20, 2022 See more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. For much more on the latest Marvel movie, check out our spoiler-filled deep dives on: