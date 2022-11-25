Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal

Two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends have been removed from Disney Plus because they spoiled a plot reveal in the newly released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Marvel Studios: Legends is a series consisting of short five to 10-minute episodes focusing on a specific character, object, or moment from the MCU that has a role to play in an upcoming Marvel Phase 4 project, with clips from previously released movies and TV shows.

The episodes in question, one of which focused on Drax (Dave Bautista) and the other on Mantis (Pom Klementieff) were released on November 23, two days before the Holiday Special was due to arrive on the streamer.

As you might expect, there are Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution if you haven't seen the special yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the clips used in both of these episodes was actually a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released back in 2017. In it, Drax says to Mantis: "Why don't you want me to tell him? He should know you are his sister," referring to Star-Lord, AKA Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Mantis replies: "Our only connection is the source of his greatest shame. I think not," referring to their father and the movie's villain, Ego (Kurt Russell). Mantis does eventually share the news with Peter, though, during the Holiday Special.

Alongside Bautista, Klementieff, and Pratt, the Holiday Special also sees Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn return as the rest of the Guardians – along with Kevin Bacon as a fictionalized version of himself.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney Plus now. Next up for Marvel is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives on the big screen on February 17, 2023 – make sure you're up to speed with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 5.