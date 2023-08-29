We finally have an official Marvel timeline – thanks to this new MCU book

The Marvel timeline, for most, won’t matter too much. Movies and shows take place roughly in the order they were released, right? Look a little deeper, however, and there’s years of convoluted and confusing chronology to untangle. Case in point: Thor, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2, inexplicably, take place in the same week.

Now we can settle years of debates and headaches over what goes where and what comes before (or after) certain projects. That’s right, we now have an official answer to the correct MCU timeline – thanks to this new Marvel book.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is set for release on October 24, 2023 and will clear up any questions you may have about the correct order of the MCU.

"Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why," the book’s synopsis reads. "Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond."

Curiously, the release arrives just weeks after Loki season 2 debuts on Disney Plus. Given how the series has messed with time just as often as the God of Mischief has betrayed his allies, it’ll surely be the perfect companion as Loki and Mobius head out to fix time later this year.

