Andrew Garfield or Miles Teller could take on the role of Jesus in Martin Scorsese's next movie

Martin Scorsese is looking to cast Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller in his upcoming Jesus movie, Variety reports.

The movie, which is expected to start filming later this year, will be based on A Life of Jesus, the 1973 novel by Shūsaku Endō. It's still unclear whether Garfield or Teller will be playing the titular figure. According to Variety, the director is looking to independently finance the movie, bypassing the studio system. "I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus," Scorsese said at a conference at the Vatican last year .

Garfield previously starred in Scorsese's 2016 movie Silence, which was also based on a novel by Endō. Set in the 17th Century, the film follows two Portuguese Catholic missionaries (played by Garfield and Adam Driver) who travel to Japan to try and find their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) after news spreads of him renouncing his faith.

Scorsese is also planning to film another movie straight afterward: a Frank Sinatra biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in talks to star as the iconic singer and his second wife, Ava Gardner.

The director's last movie was 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, which starred DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro and earned 10 Oscar nominations at this year's Academy Awards. De Niro plays powerful rancher William King Hale in '20s Oklahoma, while DiCaprio is his nephew, Ernest. Gladstone plays Ernest's Osage wife, whose family is the victim of a string of brutal murders after oil is discovered on their land.

While we wait for Scorsese's A Life of Jesus adaptation to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.