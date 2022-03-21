Marisa Tomei hopes the multiverse means Aunt May can return to the world of Spider-Man

Marisa Tomei would "love" to return to the world of Spider-Man as Aunt May – although this could be an issue due to her fate in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

After a run-in with the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Aunt May didn't live to see the end of the movie, but Tomei holds out hope that the multiverse means this isn't the end of her time in the MCU.

"Oh yes, there is a Multiverse," responded Tomei when asked about May's death and a possible return by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (via ComicBookMovie.com ). "That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know. But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like 'And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?'"

"I would love to come back and be a part of that," she continued. "There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore."

Tomei first played Peter Parker's Aunt May in 2016's Captain America: Civil War , before reprising the role in all three of Tom Holland's outings as the web-slinger. She also has a cameo in Avengers: Endgame when she attended Tony Stark's funeral.