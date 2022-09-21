Margot Robbie was "mortified" by leaked Barbie set photos

Margot Robbie was more than embarrassed when paparazzi surrounded the set of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were," Robbie told Jimmy Fallon during her Tonight Show appearance, speaking directly about the photos that showed her and Ryan Gosling in neon 80s-style rollerskating outfits. "We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."

The photos went (understandably) viral (opens in new tab), with many social media users sharing the shots en masse. Robbie says she didn't expect such a big fuss.

"I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped," she explained. "There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

"So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad. It was like hundreds of people watching."

The leaked set photos also included her and Gosling in some patriotic country western-inspired apparel, and a video taken from afar showed Robbie's Barbie punching a strange man while Gosling's Ken screams in terror.

Barbie is set to hit the big screen on July 21, 2023.

