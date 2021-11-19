Manifest season 4 takes flight at Netflix – and is now officially in production

Fasten your seatbelts – Manifest season 4 has officially started production at Netflix.

The show follows the passengers and crew of a plane that suddenly reappears after disappearing for five and half years, with all those on board presumed dead. It was canceled in June 2021 after three seasons on NBC and added to Netflix, topping the viewing charts. This, coupled with a passionate fan-backed campaign, resulted in the streamer renewing the show for one more season consisting of 20 episodes.

Actor J.R. Ramirez, who plays Detective Jared Vasquez, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from set and praising both his co-stars and the show's fans. "It’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest!" Ramirez wrote. "But let’s keep it real… The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together…"

At one point, series creator Jeff Rake spoke about wanting to make three more seasons, so can the story be wrapped up in one? "The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to," Rake said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly .

"When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."