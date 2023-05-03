Mamma Mia producer has promising update on sequel

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has a promising update regarding a third film.

"It’s in its earliest stages. I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there," Craymer told Deadline (opens in new tab). "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

Mamma Mia!, based on the 1999 jukebox musical of the same name which in turn is based on the discography of Swedish pop group ABBA, tells the story of a young bride-to-be (Amanda Seyfried) who invites three men to her wedding, with the possibility that one of them could be her father.

The A-list cast included Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, and Stellan Skarsgård. The musical movie became fifth-highest grossing movie of 2008, grossing $52 million against a budget of $11 million. Phyllida Lloyd directed the film from a screenplay by Catherine Johnson.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, this time directed by OI Parker, was released ten years later – and serves as both a prequel and a sequel, with Lily James playing a young version of Streep's Donna and most of the original cast returning to reprise their roles. The film grossed over $400 million against a $75 million budget.

Craymer is also working on a movie about Cher, who also made a cameo in Here We Go Again.

