This older Apple Watch has just dropped to it's lowest ever price

If you've been holding out for an Apple Watch deal of any kind, congratulations - your patience just paid off.

Walmart is currently offering the 38mm version of the Apple Watch 3 for $169 in both its Black and White color variants for Amazon Prime Day 2021, offering a neat discount of $30 off the standard price.

If you're an Apple fan, you know how rare it is to find any kind of a discount on the company's new hardware. Slashing nearly $30 off an already drastically-reduced price is a great find. You aren't losing out on any software features for these savings, either: you're getting the same OS updates as the newer Watch 6 too, plus the in-built GPS, and super comfortable sports band bracelet.

Though it's not quite the latest model - which means it doesn't feature the always-on Retina display of its successors - fitness and health are really where the latest generation of Apple Watch shines. It includes built-in support for detailed exercise tracking.

Apple Watch 3 deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 $169 at Walmart (save $30)

This slightly older model is ideal for sporting wrists, or even just for folks who like a more subtle look for their wristwear. Saving $30 off the sticker price on this rarely discounted Apple gadget is a treat.

You really would be silly to pass up this offer if Apple is your tech ecosystem of choice, as the device syncs up with all your others, including your iPhone, Tablet, and even Apple TV.

Speaking of which, Walmart has another great offer on that last product, if you're looking to double dip...