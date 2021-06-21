An Apple TV 4K box is almost half price at Walmart, just in time for Ted Lasso season 2

The Apple TV 4K box has arrived, and it's already discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

This nifty little all-round entertainment machine is currently going for under $100 at Walmart, saving you $70 off its usual RRP of $169. That's almost half price, which - as anyone who knows Apple products can appreciate - is basically daylight robbery from one of the leaders of the tech world.

Apple TV 4K hooks up to your television within minutes, offering you access to Apple's vast collection of shows - such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, and The Morning Show - alongside its catalogue of exclusive movies, from Cherry to Greyhound.

All of it is presented in a stunning, native 4K resolution, complete with high dynamic range (to make those colours pop and fizz with even more gusto) and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. Check out the full details of the deal below.

Apple TV 4K deals

Apple TV 4K: $169 $99 at Walmart (save $70)

This little box hooks you up to all things Apple TV with easy set-up within minutes. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy a vast library of prestige film and television for less. View Deal

The Apple TV 4K box also comes with the Apple remote, which allows you to voice operate the system using an in-built Siri AI, making the whole thing essentially hands-free if you need it to be.

Better yet, you can even use the machine to enjoy photos and videos taken from your iPhone and iPad on your TV, or enjoy other forms of entertainment via the App Store. For less than a hundred bucks, you really are entering a world of home entertainment.

If you're looking for more ways to enhance your entertainment, make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming tablets .