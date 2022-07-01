Magnum P.I. has been saved by NBC for seasons 5 and 6

Magnum P.I. has been saved from cancellation. The show was scrapped by CBS in May, but NBC has rescued the show for another 20 episodes, which will be split into seasons 5 and 6 – with potentially more to come, according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

The show is a reboot of the '80s show that starred Tom Selleck. Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum, the titular private investigator and onetime Navy SEAL. After returning from Afghanistan, Magnum begins putting his military skills to use by solving crimes in Hawaii.

After CBS cancelled Magnum P.I., Universal Television began seeking a new home for the show, with the series ultimately settling at NBC. The report states that negotiations were "progressing" but have become "difficult" over the budget "among efforts to trim costs."

The publication also states that the actors' options expired at the end of June 30, so negotiations went into the night. Once an agreement was made on ordering the new episodes, the process of picking up the cast began and deals for returns are being finalized. Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang star in the show, and executive producers John Fox, John Davis, and Justin Lin are thought to be staying on.

Per TV Line (opens in new tab), Magnum P.I. season 4 brought in an average of 7.3 million viewers on CBS, which is down slightly from season 3's 7.5 million, so clearly the show still has some dedicated fans who will no doubt be thrilled that Magnum will return.

