Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 release date delayed

The Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 release date has been pushed back by several months. Originally slated for mid-August, creator Wizards of the Coast has announced that these sets will now arrive this October 7.

Unfortunately, it isn't just the core Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 Commander and regular decks that have been delayed. All Secret Lair packs associated with Warhammer (Orks, Age of Sigmar, Blood Bowl) have also been affected. An updated launch-window hasn't been given for these sets to join the best card games on shelves, but further details will apparently be available in the coming weeks.

Still, there is a silver lining - most of the Commander decks for MTG Warhammer 40,000 have been reduced by 26% ahead of release. You can currently pre-order the Ruinous Powers deck for $41.44 at Amazon (was $56.04) (opens in new tab), the Tyranid Swarm for a reduced $41.44 (opens in new tab), or the Forces of the Imperium for less than $45 (opens in new tab). You can also set aside a copy of the Necron Dynasties deck for $41.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but that isn't strictly listed as a 'deal'.

According to Wizard's official statement (opens in new tab), this change to the Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 release date is due to "ongoing global supply chain challenges and delays in production". This is the same day that Unfinity, revolving around a colorful but bizarre space carnival, arrives.

There's no word of other sets like Dominaria United being delayed, and Double Masters 2022 is still on track for an early July launch, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

(opens in new tab) The Ruinous Powers Commander Deck | $56.04 $41.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Available October 7 - This deck is led by Abaddon the Despoiler, a long-time Warhammer 40,000 antagonist whose card features Trample and Mark of Chaos Ascendant. This allows spell cards cast from your hand with a certain value to have cascade (so long as your opponent has lost that amount of life this turn, anyway). Because Abaddon leads the Chaos Space Marine faction, this deck is also likely to be packed with powerful, hardy units that hit hard and rely on nasty magical effects -which might take the form of Warp mutations in this case - to get the job done. The set features blue, purple, and red cards.



(opens in new tab) Forces of the Imperium Commander Deck | $56.04 $41.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Available October 7 - We don't know who the commander of this deck is yet, but seeing as this set stars the Forces of the Imperium, expect Space Marines, the Sisters of Battle, the Imperial Guard, loads of weird techno-priests, and sci-fi witch hunters. This is arguably Warhammer at its best and most iconic, so the Forces of the Imperium deck is one to watch. White, blue, and purple cards are featured inside.



(opens in new tab) Forces of the Imperium Commander Deck | $56.04 $41.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Available October 7 - The Tyranids are famous for their tendency to rush the enemy frontline with overwhelming numbers of expendable troops, so it's probably wise not to get too attached to your cards with this deck. There's bound to be a few of them, and most will probably be quite... squishy. Green, blue, and red cards are included here.



If you're not swayed by these offers, be sure to take a look at the deals for the upcoming Double Masters set below. Our price-matching software is always looking for the best offer, so you'll see up-to-date discounts here if any are to be found.

More Magic: The Gathering deals

Want more recommendations? Don't miss the best tabletop RPGs or the best board games. It's worth checking out these board games for 2 players as well.