What is MTG Double Masters 2022, and is it worth buying?

A new Magic: The Gathering set is on the horizon, but should you consider buying Double Masters 2022? Is it a good entry-point for beginners, or will they be lost trying to figure it out? And just what makes it different to normal MTG, anyway?

To help you decide whether Double Masters 2022 is worth your time, we've rounded up all the details you need to know here. That includes whether it's a solid introduction to one of the best card games on shelves right now, what you're getting for your money, and how it compares to standard Magic: The Gathering.

What is Double Masters 2022? This MTG set is best described as a 'greatest hits' rerun. It resurrects old cards, sometimes with new artwork and premium effects (including a shiny foil-etched design). You won't find pre-made packs for Double Masters 2022 like you would with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, though. It's designed for drafting - making a deck by picking cards from a rotating set of booster packs. Here's where the 'Doubles' part comes in. Unlike other sets, each booster contains two rare and/or mythic rare cards, not to mention two foil cards.

It's a chance to revisit some old favorites

The pulls you get aren't limited to Double Masters either. Powerful and legendary cards can be called upon for your Commander or Eternal decks, so there's a degree of flexibility for players that want maximum bang for buck.

As for everyone else, the nostalgia on offer should help you avoid buyer's remorse. We've not seen some of these cards since the late 2000s, so the set will be a hit with many long-time fans - it's a chance to revisit some old favorites. Want to see a couple of them? Check out our exclusive Double Masters 2022 preview.

In terms of what's available in the Double Masters 2022 range, you can choose between the three-booster draft pack, collector boosters, and a draft booster box with 24 packs to its name.

When does Double Masters 2022 come out? Double Masters 2022 will arrive on shelves July 8. This is preceded by WPN Premium Preview Events, set to take place between July 1 - 7.

How is Double Masters 2022 different to normal MTG? Although it has a lot in common with standard games of Magic: The Gathering, Double Masters 2022 isn't available in a premade deck. Rather, you make decks yourself by drawing from booster packs. It also feels distinct because it uses so many different sets from the franchise's history with jazzed-up designs. As mentioned on the official MTG blog, Double Masters provides a "unique, premium draft experience for Magic fans ready for a refreshing twist on play".

Should you buy Double Masters 2022?

Cards from across MTG's history are making their return in Double Masters 2022, so it's a good fit for collectors (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

You'll get the most out of Double Masters 2022 if you fall into one of three camps: you play competitively, you're a collector, or you have a regular MTG group. For starters, it resurrects cards from the last several years of Magic history with new, premium designs. Secondly, there are no pre-built decks - the range is made up exclusively of draft booster packs. In other words? It's designed for players who've been around the MTG block a few times.

With that in mind, it's probably worth sitting this one out if you're a beginner. There are cheaper, easier ways of getting into Magic than Double Masters 2022, so we'd recommend holding off until something like Dominaria United comes out this September 9 if you want to get into MTG.

