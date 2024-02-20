Madame Web gets the perfect review from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan

Horror legend Mike Flanagan has given his verdict on Madame Web, or at least he kind of has. The creator of the Netflix show The Haunting of Hill House took to his Letterboxd account to share his thoughts on the Marvel movie.

In it, he eschews a star rating, choosing to instead quote Nicole Kidman’s infamous AMC advert. You know the one, "We come to this place… for magic…" it begins, before listing the reasons why we love cinema. However, that’s not all, as Flanagan included the best set of tags we’ve seen on Letterboxd.

Among them are: "responsibility"; "great"; "don’t say Peter Parker"; "Britney Spears"; "wait, why is she blind"; "terrible nurses"; "adr"; "dubbing"; "no really"; "the adr". We’re assuming, but the latter tags seem to be referencing Tahar Rahim’s Ezekiel Sims who viewers noticed seemed to have some odd dubbing issues.

The director has wisely steered clear of any direct criticism, but fans have been loving his response to the much-memed film. "Ok, sold, I am going. The tags convinced me," commented one, while another wrote that it was "probably one of the best reviews on this app." A third simply wrote: "Mike Flanagan really said 'this is cinema.'"

Madame Web has not been well received critically, with our own review giving it just one star. The film has also suffered at the box office, being the first Marvel film since Fantastic Four to not open in the number one spot.

Despite, its mixed response, star Dakota Johnson has said she’s open to a sequel, and we’ve also got everything you need to know about the Madame Web ending explained and the Madame Web Easter eggs we spotted.