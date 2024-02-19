Madame Web is the first time a Marvel movie hasn't opened at number 1 at the box office since 2015's Fantastic Four

Madame Web has broken a Marvel box office record – but not in a good way.

The movie, which currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 13%, only made $25.8 million across its six-day opening weekend in the US (starting on Valentine's Day this past Wednesday and culminating with President's Day today) and $25.7 million at the global box office across 61 countries. This is an all-time low for Sony's Marvel movies.

Madame Web had a budget of around $80 million, so current ticket sales are nowhere near making that back yet. By comparison, Morbius, another less-than-critically-acclaimed Sony Marvel movie, made $39.1 million over its opening weekend back in 2022.

It's also the first movie based on a Marvel property to fail to open at number 1 since 2015's Fantastic Four, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell as the First Family, which was a notorious flop for Fox and has a score of 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. Bob Marley biopic One Love beat Madame Web to the top spot instead, making $51 million in the US

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who finds herself experiencing visions of the future involving three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor) in danger from the mysterious Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Directed by Jessica Jones helmer S.J. Clarkson, the movie's cast also includes Adam Scott as Ben Parker and Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Peter Parker's uncle and mom, respectively.

Madame Web is out in cinemas now. For more, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2024.