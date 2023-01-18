M3GAN sequel gets official title, casting details, and release date

The rumored M3GAN sequel is now official, and we now have a title, some key casting details, and a 2025 release date.

M3GAN just hit theaters this month, but Blumhouse has been discussing a sequel internally for months before its premiere. Now, we know that sequel to be titled M3GAN 2.0 and we know that it's scheduled to debut on January 17, 2025. It's also been confirmed that screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel, and that stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who play roboticist Gemma and her niece, Cady, respectively, will also be in the sequel. No plot details have been revealed just yet, but the title could suggest that an upgraded, even more deadly version of the titular android will arrive.

If you've yet to see M3GAN, GamesRadar's review suggests you'll have a good time so long as you aren't expecting much in the way of scares. "M3GAN herself – a combo of animatronics, CGI and the voice/body double act of Jenna Davis and Amie Donald – is a pleasingly creepy concoction with a talent for deadpan put-downs," reads a snippet from our writeup. "But if she’s to spawn another franchise, she’ll need some upgrades."

While it sounds like M3GAN is relatively tame compared to other horror comedies, Cooper has teased a "way gorier", uncut version that could be released shortly. The version playing in theaters right now is PG-13 (or 15 for UK folks), but M3GAN originally had a much bigger body count. Speaking to our sister publication Total Film , director Gerard Johnstone explained the switch. "I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favorite films like Drag Me to Hell are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things," he said.

For everything on the way to big and small screens alike, check out our comprehensive guide to movie release dates in 2023.