Looks like GTA Online's UFO event is returning for Halloween

It looks like daily UFO sightseeing events are returning to GTA Online just in time for Halloween, which is excellent news for anyone who missed it last year.

Reliable Rockstar tipster Tez2 shares (opens in new tab) on Twitter that a recent GTA Online background update has laid the foundation for the alien-centric event, with extraterrestrial shenanigans due to start today before concluding on November 6. Players have also started reporting sightings (opens in new tab) themselves, so you may even hear or trigger the sound of thunder when journeying across the map if you approach UFO locations.

Each day, starting on October 20th, a normal UFO will spawn in the map.But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate.👀 https://t.co/U712FFfawzOctober 13, 2022 See more

If you missed the whole shebang last year, GTA Online players started sporadically spotting UFOs in different locations each day, with each sighting taking us closer to Los Santos. No one was really sure what was going in, leading to a lot of interest and intrigue on Reddit and social media. We eventually got a grand-scale UFO invasion of the city for Halloween that coincided with a UFO-themed Business Battle (opens in new tab). Naturally, there were plenty of goodies involved, too.

While the event was new last year, it tapped into a long-running fascination the community holds with local legends around the city, this one being the Chiliad Mystery (opens in new tab). Whether Rockstar is simply replaying the event for those who missed it or planning anything new, though, remains to be seen.

As it’s GTA Online’s weekly reset, players are also dipping in to see what’s new ahead of Rockstar’s official blog later. You’ve got returning Halloween-themed modes like Alien Survivals alongside Jack o' Lantern Collectibles, which can be collected for money, RP, and various clothing items. For more GTA Online Halloween 2022 events and rewards, check out our guide.

More recently, a GTA Online player became a billionaire after 18,340 hours played.