GTA Online player becomes a billionaire after 18,340 hours played

A GTA Online player has managed to become an in-game billionaire after over two years' worth of playtime. If only it were that easy to do IRL.

Spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), a GTA Online payer posted a screenshot to the game's subreddit (opens in new tab) with the title "Finally $1 Billion." The screenshot shows their bank account at a cool $1,000,341,581, while their cash in hand is a still-impressive $10 million. Their playtime? Two years, one month, and a few days.

The responses to the screenshot are varying stages of incredulity, with one commenter pointing out that the user's playtime roughly works out to around six hours a day every day since GTA Online dropped in 2013. But the billionaire in question took to the comments to give refute that and give some sage wisdom, writing "AFK on security cams to max nightclub earn."

This is a popular GTA Online trick to make money without having to do any proper work - which is arguably what plenty of real-life billionaires do anyway. Players will sit at a desk in their nightclub and watch the security camera for hours in-game, sometimes even adjusting their console settings so that their Xbox or PlayStation doesn't shut off or go idle. That means that it's highly unlikely the GTA Online billionaire actively played all of those 18,340 recorded hours.

If you also want to get in on the billionaire game, you'll want to find your GTA Online nightclub safe in order to collect your earnings - and run a damn good nightclub in order to maximize profit.

