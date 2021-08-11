Loki writer reveals there's still one Easter egg that no one's spotted yet

Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed that amongst the show's many Easter eggs, there's still one left that viewers have yet to notice.

"Maybe there's one. I think there's one that's still out there that nobody's found yet," Waldron told CBR in the wake of the season 1 finale. When asked for a hint as to what it might be, he said: "No, I just want people to look. I just want to boost the numbers! [laughs] I want people watching!"

Waldron was also asked what his favorite Easter egg was. "I mean, I love Throg," he said. "That's awesome. I think it's been said we actually shot a version of an expanded scene with Throg in episode 1 that didn't make it in there, but I am glad that's in there in some form."

Throg, if you've forgotten, is Frog Thor , a man cursed to turn into an amphibian who appears in the comics. Other Easter eggs in the show include references to The Avengers movies (from the framing of a particular scene to the score) and a nod to the Thanoscopter (AKA the Thanos Helicopter, duh).

Loki may be over (for now – season 2 is on its way), but there's plenty more Marvel goodness coming to the small screen this year. What If…? is now airing, an animated series that explores alternate outcomes of major MCU events, while Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are also coming to our screens later in the year.