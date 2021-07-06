Loki director reveals the episode 4 post-credits scene includes two Avengers Easter eggs

The Loki episode 4 post-credits scene features two Easter eggs referencing The Avengers, director Kate Herron has revealed.

Herron took to Twitter to explain more about the scene, which saw Loki wake up in an unknown location after being pruned by Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. He was faced with four Loki Variants: Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and a reptile Loki. The scene mirrors the moment in The Avengers when Loki sits up to find himself looking back at the assembled heroes – and Herron confirmed on Twitter that the similarity is deliberate: "This was the reference me & [Autumn Durald, cinematographer] used for framing :) Couldn't resist".

She explained that the music used in the scene was a callback, too: "Oh oh and the music as well from [Natalie Holt] referenced it too but with a #loki twist on the reveal".

These are far from the only Easter eggs to be found in the series. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment could have been teasing Kang the Conqueror, and Renslayer's hunter uniform features a subtle callback to her comic book debut. Herron has also previously explained Easter eggs hidden in episode 1 of the series, revealing that Iron Man and The Last of Us were both referenced in the premiere.

Loki has just two episodes left, and after the reveal of the Loki Variants, it seems we can expect a wild ride for the final two installments. Episode 4 also unveiled the Time Keepers, but they were promptly exposed to be nothing but androids. That seems to make Renslayer the big bad of the whole series, unless someone even more sinister is waiting in the wings.

Plus, Loki waking up alive and well after Renslayer pruned him suggests that Mobius could make a return – and since he was convinced over to Loki's side, he's another ally in the trickster's corner in what's shaping up to be a dramatic showdown over the next two episodes.

We won't have long to wait to find out what happens next. The final two installments of the series are releasing weekly, and you can check out our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode will hit Disney Plus. In the meantime, find out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and see the best Disney Plus prices and deals.