Loki season 2 releases in two months' time, and yet the plot of the Marvel series' next chapter remains a mystery. Thanks to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene, we know it'll see the titular anti-hero and his pal Mobius spend some time in Wisconsin in 1901, however, and now – thanks to McDonald's – we know Loki will travel to New York in the early '80s, too.

From August 14, the fast food chain will be serving up its 'As Featured In' meal, which consists of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, 10 Chicken McNuggets, or a Big Mac Sandwich, along with fries, a soft drink, and Loki-branded Sweet 'N' Sour sauce. Each item corresponds to lines spoken onscreen in other titles, including Reality Bites and Seinfeld.

Those who purchase the combo will also receive a sneak peek at Loki season 2 via a special AR experience on Snapchat. To access the exclusive content, which will update weekly throughout the promotion, you'll just have to scan the dip lid on the app...

What's perhaps most interesting about the team-up, though, is that McDonald's is transporting a Brooklyn restaurant (6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY) back to 1982, "as seen in the upcoming season on Disney+", as part of an immersive, three-day experience. The company plans to stuff the place full of memorabilia from that era from August 30, which suggests that the scene in which Loki and Sylvie reunite in a McDonald's – first teased by on-set snaps – takes place there and then, not in the 1970s as was first assumed given Sylvie's uniform.

"I've been pulled through time," Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief explains in the recently unveiled official trailer. "Between the past and the present... If what I saw is true, there's nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction." See, since Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed Kang variant He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and inadvertently broke the Sacred Timeline in the season 1 finale, Loki has been 'timeslipping', a phenomenon that sees him glitch out at the most inopportune moments and reappear in another time and place.

Fortunately, we don't have much longer to wait to find out whether Loki deliberately goes to Brooklyn in 1982 to find Sylvie or whether he's plonked there by an unseen force, as season 2 premieres on Friday, October 6.

