Loki season 2 leak reveals the return of Sylvie in an unlikely location

Leaked set photos from Loki season 2 reveal that fan favorite Sylvie, played by Sophia DiMartino, is back for the next installment of the Marvel show.

The photos show Sylvie with her trademark long blonde hair, this time styled in a '70s-esque shag cut – outside a McDonald's. Sipping from a straw and disposable cup, Sylvie is walking beside Tom Hiddleston's Loki, so it seems the multiverse has Happy Meals, too. Eagle-eyed Twitter users have identified her outfit as bearing a striking resemblance to the uniform worn by McDonald's employees in the '70s.

DiMartino had previously said that she wasn't sure if Sylvie would return after the season 1 finale, when her character took on He Who Remains and ended up left alone at the Citadel at the End of Time after causing a multiversal war. The end of the last season also saw Loki trapped in another dimension, while an even more powerful version of He Who Remains has taken control of the TVA.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie wearing a 1970's McDonalds uniform on the set of ‘LOKI’ Season 2 pic.twitter.com/iW93Vns2ggJuly 13, 2022 See more

Alongside Hiddleston and DiMartino, the new season will also see the return of Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Eugene Cordero as Casey, AKA Hunter K-5E. Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be in the director's chairs this time around, while season 1's head writer Michael Waldron is returning in the role of showrunner.