A small detail from the Loki season 2 ending means it may not be as sad as we first thought

The Loki season 2 finale ended with the God of Mischief making the ultimate sacrifice. After having exhausted every possibility about how to stop the Temporal Loom from overloading, he finally concluded it was only he who could prevent it.

After stepping out onto the gangway, he destroyed the Loom and grabbed all of the dying timeline branches using his magic. Transforming into his god-like form, he walked through a tear in time and space to the Citadel at the End of Time. Here, holding on to all of the timelines, he became a kind of tree god, physically representing the Norse tree of life, Yggdrasil.

It was a poignant and painful ending for Loki, who now seems to be sentenced to being alone for eternity as he watches over the timelines. As He Who Remains suggested, it’s a very lonely existence that requires you to make tough calls. However, there could be a silver lining.

Posting on Reddit, one viewer spotted something that could indicate he may still be reachable. "So, it seems that the theme of the show is that even when Loki wins, he still loses," they suggested. "He saves his friends, but now he is trapped as the God of Time, burdened to sit at the end of time for all eternity, alone. However we saw that the TemPads work at the end of time when we saw Sylvie kick him through a door at the end of S1, and then again when we saw Renslayer leave HWR to return to the TVA. So technically, all of his friends at the TVA – including Sylvie – should be able to visit him at the end of time via a TemPad. Right?"

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Well, it certainly seems possible. As the poster suggested, we’ve seen TemPads used before in this way and Sylvie even has an especially powerful one that she took from He Who Remains after killing him. Other viewers were intrigued by the theory, as this is definitely something that’s not clarified in the finale.

"I feel like it should have either been clarified that they could or they couldn't," replied one. "Sylvie’s TemPad can reach him, and I don't buy the theory that Sylvie's feelings for Loki were purely tied to the events of S1. She absolutely still cares... But the Citadel is just a dangerous platform now and Loki is incapacitated. I hope it's clarified in interviews."

It seems like it may just be a waiting game on this one, but after the writers have been tepid about Loki season 3 news and Tom Hiddleston’s comments that this is the end of his journey as Loki, we’re not holding our breath yet.

