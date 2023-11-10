Renslayer's fate in Loki season 2 might tease the return of a major Marvel villain

Spoilers ahead for Loki season 2 episode 6! Turn back now if you want to stay totally spoiler-free before watching.

The fate of Ravonna Lexus Renslayer is left in a mysterious place at the end of Loki season 2 episode 6. Following her pruning in episode 4, Ravonna gets one final appearance in Loki season 2, and while it's not exactly clear where - or possibly when - she winds up, there are some clues that point to her history both in the MCU as well as comic books.

In the episode, Renslayer is shown waking up in a strange wasteland. As she comes to, she sees a pyramid in the distance, and we see the remains of the TVA's "for all time, always" seal, before Ravonna is seemingly shocked by something off-camera that bathes her in purple light.

So, what does this all mean about where Ravonna Lexus Renslayer has wound up? Putting the clues together offers some insight. For one thing, in the past, when characters and objects have been pruned, they've gone to the Void, a place outside of time and space that also houses the tower of He Who Remains.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That could also explain the pyramid and the purple light. It's possible that Alioth, the monster who once devoured the people and objects who were cast into the Void, has returned. But it's also possible that Renslayer's shock is simply because she's coming face-to-face with He Who Remains, who once betrayed Ravonna when they co-founded the TVA.

Interestingly enough, the pyramid could indicate a connection to Rama-Tut, the Kang variant who became a pharaoh in ancient Egypt and lives in a giant pyramid-shaped time machine. Rama-Tut was seen as one of the Kang variants at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (the one who looks like a pharaoh, naturally). But we have yet to see him in action, so perhaps that's on the horizon for Renslayer's next appearance.

That said, Ravonna does have a surprising comic book connection with Rama-Tut. In the 2021 Kang The Conqueror title, it was revealed that Ravonna herself had a variant in the same time that Rama-Tut ruled Egypt, and in fact, she was actually the Moon Knight of that era.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Could that be another comic element that might appear in the MCU?

We're not sure yet where Ravonna Lexus Renslayer will appear next, but it's a safe bet that at least some of these plotlines and characters will return in the upcoming movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

For more on Loki season 2, check out our guides to: