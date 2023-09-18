Loki season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus a little earlier than anticipated

The wait for Loki season 2 just got a tiny bit shorter – the latest installment of the Marvel show is now coming a day earlier.

Originally slated to hit Disney Plus on October 6, everyone's favorite sentient clock Miss Minutes revealed via Twitter that the season premiere is now arriving on October 5 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. That's 2am in the UK, so you've got a very late night ahead of you if you want to watch the episode as soon as it hits the streamer…

Loki was already bucking the trend by releasing on Fridays instead of Wednesdays, but it's also going against the grain by dropping at a different time to its small-screen MCU predecessors.

Hey y'all! Check this out!Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming on October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8sGo1xmRIWSeptember 18, 2023 See more

Marvel TV shows are usually available to stream online from midnight PT/2am ET, or 8am in the UK. It's following in the footsteps of Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars TV series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, which also went against tradition by streaming at an earlier time.

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's season 1 sees Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino return as Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie, while Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast as OB, a new TVA employee helping out the titular trickster. And he's certainly in need of some help – he's started 'timeslipping', which means he's being thrown across the timeline and ended up in various temporal hotspots throughout history.

For more on the MCU, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.