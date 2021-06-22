Loki merchandise might confirm the true identity of 'Lady Loki'

New Loki merchandise apparently gives away the true identity of the "Lady Loki" variant.

A replica helmet set on Zavvi includes both Loki's and the Variant's headgear – with the site naming the merchandise as a "Loki & Sylvie Replica Helmet Set" (H/T The Direct). The set is currently sold out, but following the link still shows the name – and we grabbed a screenshot below of the Zavvi Ireland landing page showing the merch.

(Image credit: Zavvi)

When Sophia Di Martino made her MCU debut in Loki episode 2, it was easy to jump to the conclusion that she was portraying Lady Loki. However, the Disney Plus credits for the Spanish dub potentially spoiled her true identity – Sylvie, AKA Enchantress. The new merchandise seems to back this theory up. In the comics, Sylvie is just one incarnation of Enchantress, given her powers by Loki himself (or potentially entirely created by him).

In fact, Loki actually saw a piece of TVA paperwork relating to Sylvie before she was introduced in the series. A Variant Incident Report gave her full name as Sylvie Laufeydottir, which you can see below. It seems the significance of the document slipped Loki's notice, though.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

How the Sylvie revelation will play out in the series remains to be seen. It's already been established that there are tons of Loki variants, with Di Martino's character apparently one of them. If she's actually Sylvie, though, then that complicates things. Of course, it's entirely possible that Sylvie will just be a name given to the Variant to distinguish her from Loki, but we'll have to wait and see to know for sure.

Loki may have only dropped two episodes so far, but it's already changing our understanding of the MCU. We now know all about the Sacred Timeline, multiversal war, and the Time Keepers, and it's even possible that Marvel's next Thanos-level villain has been teased in a quick Easter egg.

The series is dropping its six episodes weekly, so there won't be long to wait for answers – you can see our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode hits the streamer.

