Loki star Ke Huy Quan hid a small Goonies nod in his O.B. costume – and no one spotted it

Ke Huy Quan hid an adorable nod to his Goonies character Data in Loki season 2. The actor, who plays TVA worker and all-round genius O.B. in the second season of the Marvel show revealed that he wore a version of his character’s belt from the 1985 movie in one scene.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote: "The LOKI prop department crafted a Data utility belt for the TVA. I wore it for one scene as a fun Easter egg. Did anybody spot it? If you haven’t, you should go back and watch the entire season again."

Now, while he didn’t reveal which episode this was in, we’ve taken a look back and you can actually see it in Loki season 2 episode 3, '1893'. As O.B. is running around the TVA trying to work out how to save the Temporal Loom, he’s wearing an orange tool belt around his waist, which is an homage to Data.

Quan played the amateur gadgeteer in the classic movie The Goonies when he was just 14 years old, and now we think about it, an Easter egg to him feels pretty natural given O.B. 's tech-savvy mind in Loki as well.

As you might imagine, fans had a lot of fun with this reveal too, pointing out that O.B. could be Data’s variant. "Wait, does this mean Data was your original variant," a user commented, "and this makes The Goonies MCU canon?"

Meanwhile, another pointed out how that would have some hilarious implications for Quan’s Goonies co-star Josh Brolin: "I was going to make a comment about Brolin now playing 3 characters in the MCU lol." Thanos, Cable, and now Brand? Well, Goonies do say never die, after all.

