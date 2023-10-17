Loki director says we haven't seen the "definitive" Kang yet

All roads lead to Kang. The multiversal conqueror – and his many, many variants – is the main threat to the MCU, with two upcoming Avengers movies likely revolving around the Marvel Big Bad. According to Loki director Dan DeLeeuw, however, we haven’t seen what he considers the "definitive" version of the villain just yet.

"I love all the Kangs, I think Kang's a great character. I don't know that we've seen the definitive Kang yet, in terms of what I would envision the definitive Kang [to be]," DeLeeuw told Screen Rant. "I think there's still someone yet to come out of the shadows."

Victor Timely, the travelling salesman-like variant of Kang, is the only Kang variant set to appear in Loki season 2. DeLeeuw’s comments, then, tease the emergence of a hidden threat. Maybe this is the one that sets the Kang Dynasty in motion.

Mind you, plenty of Kangs have already shown up outside of Loki. He Who Remains, of course, showed up in the Loki season 1 finale before being killed by Sylvie. Most prominently, Kang the Conqueror – or at least, he was in his mind – was exiled from the Council of Kangs and ended up in the Quantum Realm. That version of Kang was soundly defeated by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania’s post-credits scenes, though, revealed the existence of a multiverse’s worth of Kangs – led by Immortus and Rama-Tut. So what's one more?

