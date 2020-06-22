Live stream Man City vs Burnley: Watch the Premier League online today

Finishing the first full weekend of the Premier League re-start, a Man City vs Burnley live stream rounds off a welcome return of the best league in the world. Man City are maybe more used to the crowd-less stadiums having played one game already in the new circumstances, but Burnley have the chops to come out of the blocks hard and make life difficult for the Sky Blues. With both sides looking to cement their places in the league while having the capacity to play great football, there could be goals galore. So, knowing how to live stream Man CItgy vs Burnely is a great way to spend your Monday evening.

Live stream Man City vs Burnley The game between Man City vs Burnley kicks off at 8pm BST/3pm ET/12pm PT on Monday, June 22. For quick directions, UK readers can head to Sky Sports, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Man City turned on the style again in their game against Arsenal on Wednesday night as the Premier League re-start kicked off. It's just a thing they do, isn't it? Helped along the way by a very average Arsenal performance, and comical David Luiz cameo, Man City looked as good as ever and comfortably beat the north London team. They might have only put off the inevitable event of Liverpool winning the league for a short while longer, but Man City will want to finish as strongly as they can and with as many goals as possible.

Burnley are very much rectifying their season after an early wobble in the first half (no pun intended). They had a decent run of form going into the enforced break and will want to keep that going and push on and at least throw their hats in the ring for the Europa League spots come the end of the season. Their teamwork, uncomplicated style of football can often be very effective, and they have upset Man City before so this will be a good game.

No matter who you support, be it these teams or anyone else, finding out how to live stream Man City vs Burnley and watch the Premier League online today is going to be an enjoyable way to spend a couple of hours tonight.

Get a Premier League live stream set up to see you out for the rest of the season, and watch the action, no matter where you are

Live stream Man City vs Burnley in the UK

Set up a Man City vs Burnley live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC to get their Man City vs Burnley live stream hit for the 3pm ET/12pm PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Man City vs Burnley without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Man City vs Burnley then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Man City vs Burnley in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Man City vs Burnley online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 3pm ET/12pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Man City vs Burnley in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Man City vs Burnley match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one though as a Man City vs Burnley live stream in Australia kicks off at 5am AEST on Tuesday, June 23. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Man City vs Burnley from wherever you are