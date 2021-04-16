Live-action Cinderella spin-off about evil stepsisters on the way from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are teaming up again to tackle a Disney live-action Cinderella spin-off focused on the evil stepsisters.

Deadline broke the news and reports that it's not yet known if Wiig and Mumolo will also star in the movie – but, if they do, they're unlikely to play the stepsisters, named Anastasia and Drizella, who will most likely be portrayed by younger actors. Wiig and Mumolo previously penned comedies Bridesmaids and Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar together.

The Disney movie is set to be a comedic musical take on the Cinderella story, re-told from her stepsisters' point of view. The Disney animated classic sees Cinders treated badly by her stepfamily after her father's death. It all works out in the end when she ends up married to Prince Charming, though.

In a new spin on the tale, the live-action movie will take us from the sisters' childhood, all the way past Cinderella's happily ever after. Deadline says the film will center on the sisters' difficulties trying to maintain the family legacy.

This is far from the only live-action Disney movie in the pipeline. Cruella is slated for release this May, and there are also new takes on The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Peter Pan, and more headed our way sometime in the future. Live-action movies have done well for Disney in the past, particularly Aladdin and The Lion King, which both cleared $1 billion at the global box office. This also isn't the first time Cinderella has got the live-action treatment, either, with Kenneth Branagh's take on the fairy tale released in 2015.

