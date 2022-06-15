Netflix renews The Lincoln Lawyer for season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer will return – Netflix has renewed the series for season 2.

The legal drama follows a criminal defence lawyer and recovering addict named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works in the back of a chauffeur-driven car – a Lincoln Navigator – instead of an office as he takes on cases in Los Angeles. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.

The series is a reboot of the 2011 movie of the same name, which starred Matthew McConaughey as Mickey, alongside Marisa Tomei, William H. Macy, and Bryan Cranston.

Season 1, which premiered on Netflix last month, was based on Michael Connelly's novel The Brass Verdict and shot straight into Netflix's top 10 chart in 90 countries – in its first week, the show amassed over 108 million hours watched. The 10-episode run was brought to the small screen by Big Little Lies boss David E. Kelley and The Good Wife writer and executive producer Ted Humphrey

Season 2 will also consist of 10 episodes and it will be based on Connelly's follow-up book, The Fifth Witness. This novel, the fourth featuring Mickey Haller, sees him called on to defend a long-standing client accused of murder, while the prosecution is led by an attorney who Mickey has never been able to win against. No casting information has been confirmed yet