Limited-time Cyberpunk Red & Classic Megabundle means a tabletop trip to Night City has never been cheaper

Now is a perfect time to get into Cyberpunk Red. This isn’t only due to the video game version's impressive redemption after its rocky 2020 release. And no, it’s not because of the upcoming Edgerunners Mission Kit either.

The reason why right now is the ideal time to get into Cyberpunk Red is – for a limited time only – you can pick up everything you need to play for as little as $18. (Or £14.13 if you're based in the UK.)



That’s right. Humble’s 23-item Cyberpunk Red & Classic Megabundle is positively stuffed with rulebooks, sourcebooks, and extras that’ll see you set to explore all Night City has to offer. Seeing as Cyberpunk is often seen as one of the best tabletop RPGs for fans of the genre, it's hard to say no.

Cyberpunk Red & Classic Megabundle | $̶2̶5̶9̶ $18 at Humble

Save $241 - Yeah, you read that right. This bundle will save you over $200. What kinda gonk would miss out on value like that? It'd be practically impossible to get these books for so low a price otherwise, and even though you're only receiving PDFs, they can be ported across to almost any device easily enough.



Buy it if:

✅ You’ve fallen in love with the gritty world of Cyberpunk

✅ You want a massive digital collection of dense, stylish TTRPG books



Don’t buy if:

❌ You’re not ready to dive in headfirst to a new TTRPG system



Price check on the Cyberpunk RED core rulebook:

💲 Amazon (Physical version) | $52

💲 DriveThruRPG (PDF version) | $30



UK price:

From £0.78 at Humble

If you think that’s exciting, wait until you lay your Cyberoptics on what’s included. Here’s the full contents list for each tier:



Pay $1 (£0.78) or more to receive the 2-item bundle:

- Rough Guide to the UK

- Tales of the Forlorn Hope



Pay $10 (£7.85) or more to receive the 11-item bundle:

- Pacific Rim Sourcebook

- Eurosource Plus

- Home of the Brave

- Corporation Report 2020

- Listen Up You Primitive Screwheads!!!!!

- Blackhand’s Street Weapons 2020

- Chromebook 1 / 2

- Chromebook 3 / 4

- Night City Sourcebook

- Rough Guide to the UK

- Tales of the Forlorn Hope



Pay $18 (£14.13) or more to receive the full 23-item bundle:

- Interface RED Vol 3

- Cyberpunk RED Core Rulebook

- Black Chrome

- Danger Gal Dossier

- Tales of the Street: Street Stories

- Cyberpunk RED Jumpstart Box

- Cyberpunk RED Data Screen

- Cyberpunk RED Data Pack

- Netrunning Deck

- Interface RED Vol 1

- Interface RED Vol 2

- Cyberpunk 2020 Core Rulebook

- Pacific Rim Sourcebook

- Eurosource Plus

- Home of the Brave

- Corporation Report 2020

- Listen Up You Primitive Screwheads!!!!!

- Blackhand’s Street Weapons 2020

- Chromebook 1 / 2

- Chromebook 3 / 4

- Night City Sourcebook

- Rough Guide to the UK

- Tales of the Forlorn Hope



It’s also worth noting that Humble operates on a pay-what-you-want model, so you can throw in a few extra Eddies if you fancy donating to support Humble, the publishers, and their charity of choice. For this book bundle, the charity partner is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. So, even if you’re playing as a cold-blooded Corpo, it’s nice to know that you’re contributing to some real-world good.

In terms of what this actually is, Cyberpunk Red is a sort-of prequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that released just a few years ago. It takes place 30 or so years beforehand and follows Night City's efforts to rebuild after a devastating disaster blew away much of the area in a previous TTRPG expansion.

