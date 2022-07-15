Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch lands its director

The latest of Disney’s live-action remakes has landed its director. Per Variety (opens in new tab), filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp will be helming the new version of Lilo & Stitch. Camp is best known for his work on the acclaimed animated comedy Marcel the Shell With Shoes On for A24.

He replaces Jon M. Chu who was previously attached to the project. Disney confirmed the Crazy Rich Asians director had stepped away earlier this year as his deal was never finalized for the movie.

The live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is still in very early stages with no announcements on actors or potential release dates yet. However, we do know a little bit about the story thanks to the original movie created by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

Lilo & Stitch follows Lila and her teenage sister Nani when they adopt an unusual pet. Set in Hawaii, the sisters bring home an adorable alien called Stitch who has been masquerading as a dog after escaping prison on his home planet. As they get to know each other, Lilo and Stitch form a close bond based on the Hawaiian concept of ʻohana, or extended family.

The success of the movie formed a franchise with direct-to-video sequels like Stitch! The Movie, and three television series. It’s not clear if the new live-action remake will follow the same story as the original movie yet – or if it will be released in theaters or on Disney Plus.

Disney has produced several live-action remakes of his popular animated movies in the past few years, including The Lion King, Mulan, and Aladdin. Several more are currently in development with new versions of The Little Mermaid, Hercules, and Snow White all on their way.

For your complete guide to the studio’s future projects, check out our list of all the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023.