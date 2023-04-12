Lil Wayne is hosting a Street Fighter 6 gameplay showcase on 4/20 with "big news"

A new Street Fighter 6 gameplay showcase is happening on Thursday, April 20 - or 4/20 as it's affectionately stylized - hosted by none other than rapper Lil Wayne.

Weezy can be seen in a short preview hyping up the event. "We're talking new ways to fight, crazy new game modes, and some big announcements. Stay tuned, it's about to be crazy," he says.

PlayStation says the event will last for about 30 minutes and feature new deets on World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground, as well as "some big news at the end of the show." You can tune in via PlayStation's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

We've seen a good deal of Street Fighter 6 since it was announced a little over a year ago, but I'm truly intrigued by what's in store for this latest presentation. Is a new, perhaps cannabis-embracing character about to be announced? Is Tunechi making a song for the soundtrack? Or is this all just seemingly random flair for the next Street Fighter 6 trailer? Only a week will tell.

Street Fighter 6 has already had two closed betas, and we were lucky enough spend some hands-on time with the long-awaited sequel back in September. And if a recent leak suggesting an April open beta is accurate, you could have another chance at playing it early very soon. From everything we've seen and played, Street Fighter 6 appears to be shaping up to join the ranks of the best fighting games out there. It launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on June 2.

