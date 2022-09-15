Street Fighter 6 gets a closed beta with eight fighters next month

A Street Fighter 6 closed beta is taking place next month in October, and it'll boast cross-play for all platforms.

Capcom's Tokyo Game Show presentation has yielded several new details about Street Fighter 6. Chief among them was the announcement of a new closed beta for the fighting game, which takes place next month between October 7 and 10 across both PC and console platforms alike.

Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6, taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!👤 8 Characters🌐 Online Matches🥋 Training Mode🕹️ Crossplay...and more!🌐 Details - https://t.co/euPRT4Ie89 pic.twitter.com/EqFxaYkvVMSeptember 15, 2022 See more

However, the closed beta is only taking place on new-gen platforms. There is a nice little bonus of cross-play being active throughout the entire beta on all platforms though, so Street Fighter 6 players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will all be able to play against one another.

Additionally, there'll be eight total fighters active during the closed beta. To date, 10 total characters have been revealed for Street Fighter 6, so it's not clear who we'll be playing as in the new limited event out of Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, E Honda, Guile, Blanka, Luke, Dhalsim, Juri, and Kimberly.

Finally, we'll be able to practice with Training Mode in the closed beta, before heading into online matches at will while the event rolls on. You can head over to Street Fighter 6's official website (opens in new tab) to sign up for the closed beta right now, but fair warning, the website's seemingly taking a beating at the time of writing from the sheer number of visitors.

If you're after more Street Fighter 6 info, look no further than a special dedicated broadcast from Capcom tomorrow, September 16, kicking off at 8am PT/11am ET/ 4pm BST.

You can check out our full Street Fighter 6 interview with director Takayuki Nakayama from more on what to expect from the new game.