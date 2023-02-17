All the talking woman answers in Like a Dragon Ishin (her name's Sakiko because obviously you were paying attention…?)

By Joel Franey
published

Sakiko is a chatterbox in Like a Dragon Ishin, but can you answer her questions for the It's a Long Story side quest?

(Image credit: SEGA)

The Like a Dragon Ishin Sakiko answers (the talking woman in Fushimi) are something we can't blame you for looking up, as there's a lot to remember. Sakiko's side quest, "It's a Long Story", has her tell a long-winded, boring anecdote that Grandpa Simpson would consider tedious, only for her to surprise you with questions you need to answer afterwards, an unexpected memory test. So if like us, you rapidly skipped through it, you might get stung at the end. Don't worry though, we'll give you all of Sakiko's answers in Like a Dragon Ishin, so you don't have to worry about coming across as rude.

Answering Sakiko's questions in Like a Dragon Ishin

(Image credit: SEGA)

In Like a Dragon Ishin, Sakiko's questions come at the end of her long monologue, with only one chance to get a refresher - effectively your single-use lifeline. So rather than a test of intelligence or your skill with the Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles, it's a memory challenge, and not an easy one. Here's the answers to her questions:

  1. What did Sakiko say she started to like when she was older? Bamboo shoots.
  2. My old friend, Kotaro-chan - where did we reunite? Outside a tea shop.
  3. Do you remember my name? Of course - it's Sakiko.

This isn't the first time you'll have to play this game with Sakiko, but it's the one that can catch you unawares, because it's not clear that you're going to be tested afterwards and you probably didn't actually bother to pay attention. Sakiko will give you a reward depending on how well you played (and with our help, you've got no excuse for not getting three out of three), and later in the game you'll be able to repeat this process for further rewards.

The first time you encounter Sakiko, of course, it's likely when you're wondering where to go where to go in Fushimi in Like a Dragon Ishin. We can explain that to you here, or use our Like a Dragon Ishin tips to help remind yourself of the true fundamentals!

Guides Writer

