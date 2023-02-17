Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles explained

Each Like a Dragon Ishin fighting style - brawler, swordsman, gunman and wild dancer - has its own purpose, with the best stance dependent on enemies. Now a revolver and katana are in play, Ryomo can cycle between four fighting styles mentioned above, the last of which uses both katana and revolver in a special hybrid style. We'll cover how to unlock all the Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles below, what they all do, the pros and cons of each one, and if there's a best one to pick.

All Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles and stances

There are four Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles, each one offering a different stance and suited to a different situation. We've outlined them all below, and how they work.

Brawler (Unarmed) Style: Rapid melee strikes, focus on evasion and speed Pros: Good for fighting groups up-close, allows for versatiles grabs and improvised weapons Cons: Can't block or parry enemy weapons, not always hugely damaging

Swordsman (Katana) Style: Precision melee combat for higher damage Pros: Good for fighting one-on-one enemies, allows for parries and guard breaks Cons: Struggles against big groups, slower than other styles

Gunman (Revolver) Style: Ranged attacks and occasional melee Pros: Allows to damage opponents at range Cons: Special attacks use up finite ammo, no real defensive ability, some enemies are bulletproof

Wild Dancer (Katana and Revolver) Style: Sweeping combos and shots that clear the area around you Pros: Fast, aggressive style that hits many opponents on each attack Cons: Requires careful timing, no guard option



Best fighting style

(Image credit: SEGA)

With four fighting styles to pick from, which is the best one? Well, it's pretty situational - though for real devastating power in the average conflict, we'd say that the Gunman is understandably devastating, as you can do rapid, significant damage to enemies far away from you - even more if you burn up some of your limited special ammo. And Like a Dragon Ishin clearly knows that this is the case, because it keeps stopping the gun from working, introducing bulletproof enemies or fights where it's not an option, or seems suspiciously depowered.

So with that in mind, the best fighting styles being situational means that these are the situations you should use them in. Consider switching it up if you see the following:

Brawler: Unarmed enemies, fast opponents, lots of loose objects/dropped weapons, environmental potential

Unarmed enemies, fast opponents, lots of loose objects/dropped weapons, environmental potential Swordsman: Slow enemies, bosses, weapon users, individual opponents

Slow enemies, bosses, weapon users, individual opponents Gunman: Distant opponents, tough enemies, other gunmen

Distant opponents, tough enemies, other gunmen Wild Dancer: Lots of enemies, enemies of all types, feeling surrounded/overwhelmed

How to get all fighting styles and unlock the revolver and katana

(Image credit: SEGA)

Fighting styles are unlocked fairly early in the game and are on the critical path, but you won't have them all from the beginning. If you're desperate to know when they're coming, here's how to unlock them all, in order they'll be available.

Brawler: Starting style/default

Starting style/default Swordsman: Speak to Ryoma's father in the Kengoshi Schoolhouse

Speak to Ryoma's father in the Kengoshi Schoolhouse Gunman: Speak to Takechi Hanpeita in the Loyalist Party Dojo

Speak to Takechi Hanpeita in the Loyalist Party Dojo Wild Dancer: Same as above, then complete the Gunman tutorial

You'll have all these unlocked within the first ninety minutes at most, but it'll take you a lot longer to adjust to them all. Make sure to mix it up so you don't forget the basics of any of them, and remember that you can earn Soul Orbs for specific styles simply by using them! It means that the more time you give a stance, the better it'll get.