Where to go in Fushimi in Like a Dragon Ishin? After first reaching the town and the Dojo fight you'll be told to explore and get to grips with this large area, with no real clue about where you're going or what your obligations are rather than being a simple sightseer getting the lay of the land. Fushimi's a big area and there's a lot to find, but much of it is inessential and after a while of wandering you might understandably find yourself wondering where all this is headed. We'll explain where you're going in this guide on where to go in Fushimi in Like a Dragon Ishin here.

(Image credit: SEGA)

Fushimi serves at first as a kind of extended tutorial to some of Ishin's side mechanics, unlocked after the boss fight with the Like a Dragon Ishin Masked Man. Basically, the Ryomo has to encounter the area's tutorials before heading to a specific area to progress with the plot. We've laid out where to find them on the map above:

Save the Priest from bandits (teaches about Virtue mechanic) Go to Komaki's Dojo (teaches about Dojos for upgrading Like a Dragon Ishin fighting styles) Fight the Ronin hassling the shopkeeper (Introduces marketplace and merchants) Speak to Sakiko (teaches about Substories with a quest outlined in our Like a Dragon Ishin talking woman guide) Get chased by guards (teaches chase mechanics and continues the plot)

We did these events in the order numbered above, but you may be able to do them in a different order for all that we know, especially considering they don't seem to be linked. It's the fifth event that progresses things and allows you to move on. At this point you'll be given a firmer direction and objective, though you'll still be able to explore Fushimi. If you're still looking for more help, our Like a Dragon Ishin tips will help you get to grips with things!